NORFOLK - A potential RV park was topic of discussion at Tuesday’s Norfolk Planning Commission meeting.
Ewin Properties is requesting a conditional use permit for the RV park on property addressed as 3207 South 12th Street.
The item has been tabled in the past with the commissioners requesting a plot map of the lots drawn up, and that was still missing.
Terri Ewin spoke on behalf of the request and highlighted how the property would be laid out.
"There were already RV spaces there when I bought the park and we are working on making them all on the east side. We have just asphalted a lot of the pats in the back, and my RVers aren't weekenders. We only do monthly, so (the tenants are with) the windmill projects, the pipeline, and traveling nurses. If I don't have the RVs, I can't pay for the sewer assessment or the water assessment that's coming."
Commissioner Dirk Waite recommended the Ewins have everything put together on the property before a vote is had on the matter.
"We're on the same page - it's already been happening, but this sets it in stone, essentially. And if it's set in stone and if you don't have everything done as you want it done then the code essentially, you're, you know - I don't want to shove you into the corner in that it has to be done by a certain time. I know financially you're putting a lot of money into it, and I don't want you to get into a bind over that."
The commissioners voted unanimously to table the conditional use permit request.