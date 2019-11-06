City of Norfolk logo NDN

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a sidewalk waiver on to the city council.

During Tuesday’s meeting Dallas McKellips requested the waiver for property located at 808 Forest Drive.

McKellips said he plans to build a home on that lot and there are no sidewalks on that street with one exception and there have been waivers approved for that block in the past.

City Engineer Steve Rames requested that if the waiver is approved, McKellips still grade the lot so when a sidewalk is put in it drains towards the curb.

The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the waiver.

Tags

In other news

Keystone line to remain closed until corrective action taken

Keystone line to remain closed until corrective action taken

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Federal regulators have ordered the Keystone pipeline to remain shut down until its Canadian owner takes corrective action aimed at determining the cause of a breach that leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons of oil in northeastern North Dakota.