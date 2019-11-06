NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a sidewalk waiver on to the city council.
During Tuesday’s meeting Dallas McKellips requested the waiver for property located at 808 Forest Drive.
McKellips said he plans to build a home on that lot and there are no sidewalks on that street with one exception and there have been waivers approved for that block in the past.
City Engineer Steve Rames requested that if the waiver is approved, McKellips still grade the lot so when a sidewalk is put in it drains towards the curb.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the waiver.