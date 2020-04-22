NORFOLK - A conditional use permit is set to be prepared after recommendation from the Norfolk Planning Commission.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners heard a request from RDO Truck Center to allow truck and trailer service and repairs on property located at 1305 South Elkhorn Street.
TJ Novak spoke on behalf of the request during the teleconference meeting and said this is a newly purchased piece of property.
"We just moved across the circle over to this new building, which is a little better suited for a truck dealership. We'd like to continue with truck and trailer repair and sell and service in the area."
Novak says they clean up everything and follow all the guidelines so there shouldn’t be any worry of a mess left around.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have a CUP prepared.