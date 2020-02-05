NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a pair of zoning changes at its meeting Tuesday.
City Planner Val Grimes told the commissioners Alfredo Morales is requesting a change from Central Business District to Light Industrial on property located at 332 West Northwestern Avenue and a change from Heavy Industrial to Light Industrial on property located at 317 West Northwestern Avenue.
Grimes said she suggested this change because both properties are surrounded by light industrial zoning.
She said Alfredo also operates Time 2 Shine Auto Detailing and he wants to keep his car dealership license and it is not outright permitted in either Central Business District or Heavy Industrial.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend both zoning changes.