NORFOLK - A new business park was topic of discussion at the Norfolk Planning Commission Tuesday.

The commissioners heard a request for the Bradford Business Park Redevelopment project located at the northeast intersection of South 37th Street and West Omaha Avenue.

Finance Officer Randy Gates said the project is a 140-acre parcel piece of land owned by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation.

"The redeveloper plans to offer shovel ready sites which will be well-suited for heavy commercial and light industrial activities. Twenty-two lots are envisioned with total building area estimated over 1.2 million square feet. Project costs are estimated more than $13 million."

Gates said the redeveloper is also requesting tax increment financing and construction will be done in three phases.

The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the business park.

