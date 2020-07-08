NORFOLK - A new business park was topic of discussion at the Norfolk Planning Commission Tuesday.
The commissioners heard a request for the Bradford Business Park Redevelopment project located at the northeast intersection of South 37th Street and West Omaha Avenue.
Finance Officer Randy Gates said the project is a 140-acre parcel piece of land owned by the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation.
"The redeveloper plans to offer shovel ready sites which will be well-suited for heavy commercial and light industrial activities. Twenty-two lots are envisioned with total building area estimated over 1.2 million square feet. Project costs are estimated more than $13 million."
Gates said the redeveloper is also requesting tax increment financing and construction will be done in three phases.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the business park.