City of Norfolk

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission has recommended some changes to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map.

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes told commissioners the change in question extends the City’s jurisdiction two miles out of city limits.

"Because we annexed that large area of land at 37th and Omaha, that potential brings our ETJ out with this towards the southwest. we only take in full quarter-quarter sections so this is about another 640 acres into our jurisdiction."

Grimes says they like to do this prior to updating the zoning map, which is currently underway.

She says landowners included won’t pay city taxes; they’ll just have to request a building permit from Norfolk if they want to build on their property.

The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes.

Tags

In other news

ACLU of Nebraska criticizes Omaha's state of emergency

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is urging Omaha officials Tuesday to reject an extension of the city’s current state of emergency unless Mayor Jean Stothert commits to ending a ban on groups of more than 25 people.