NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission has recommended some changes to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Planner Val Grimes told commissioners the change in question extends the City’s jurisdiction two miles out of city limits.
"Because we annexed that large area of land at 37th and Omaha, that potential brings our ETJ out with this towards the southwest. we only take in full quarter-quarter sections so this is about another 640 acres into our jurisdiction."
Grimes says they like to do this prior to updating the zoning map, which is currently underway.
She says landowners included won’t pay city taxes; they’ll just have to request a building permit from Norfolk if they want to build on their property.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the changes.