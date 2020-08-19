NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended the 2021-2030 Capital Improvement Plan at its meeting Tuesday.
Risk Manager Lyle Lutt told the commissioners the CIP is a ten year outlook into the future purchases of $50,000 or more for the City across all divisions.
"One of the challenges of doing projections like this is the cost of a payloader today may not be the cost of a payloader in the future. There could price fluctuations that are virtually impossible to predict ten years out down the road."
Lutt says also, just because an item like a firetruck is slated to be purchased in 2024, changes can be made if it’s not needed at that point or if it’s needed prior to then.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the 2021-2030 Capital Improvement Plan.