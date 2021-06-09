NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission has recommended and area blighted and substandard, which will allow for tax-increment financing.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Jan Merrill, a community planner with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District told the commissioners the ‘West Hwy 275 Phase II Redevelopment Area” consists of around 268 acres.
Merrill says the area is outside of city limits and the City of Norfolk did request the study.
"We did conclude that there are four substandard factors and five blighted factors, and we did conclude this are could be blighted for redevelopment. We did send out letters to all of the property owners, and I did get one call requesting additional information and they're in favor."
Merrill added of the total structures assessed, 19 of the 27 were given ratings of fair, poor or dilapidated.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the area as blighted and substandard.