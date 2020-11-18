NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission has recommended and area blighted and substandard, which will allow for tax-increment financing.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Jan Merrill, a community planner with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District told the commissioners the Riverside Boulevard Redevelopment Area consists of around 56 acres.
Merrill says the boundaries begin at the old post office building on Fourth Street and go up Riverside Boulevard to Country Club Road, then to the banks of the Elkhorn River ending north of Elm Avenue.
"Twenty-eight of the 37 structures were determined to be poor, fair, or dilapidated, which is 76-percent so that's one of the criterias that fit with the Nebraska Community Development Law. We also found that 37 of the structures were over 40 years of age. There's also conditions that endangers life of property by fire, unsafe, or unsanitary conditions and we found all that."
Merrill added if approved the City will have about 300 acres available to blight if another project came up.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the area as blighted and substandard.