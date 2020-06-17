NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a zoning change and a preliminary plat at its meeting Tuesday.
Jeff Ray with JEO Consulting Group spoke on behalf of both items and told the commissioners the commercial zoning change request is for property located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 35 and East Omaha Avenue.
"As you know, this area is continuing to grow and transition into the urban areas. Water and sanitary sewer were recently just extended down Victory (Road) to this area, just to the north is the Victory Village project that's currently under construction. So the client is proposing to develop this area as commercial, and the major component of this will be a truck stop with a (convenience) store with some additional lots for highway commercial that would fit into your C-3 zoning."
Ray said the development has eight lots and the others are not yet spoken for in regards to development.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change and preliminary plat.