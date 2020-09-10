NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission approved a request to have City staff prepare a conditional use permit at its meeting Wednesday.
Norfolk Ambulance Service is requesting the permit to operate a new facility on property located at 1322 Andrews Drive.
Devin Wanke told commissioners the proposed area isn’t far from their current facility on Wilson Avenue.
"An opportunity came up for us to be able to build instead of rent and that's why we're doing this. That property will work great for our kind of business, we'll be up north out of town. Currently when we leave we have to cross four lanes of traffic, lots of busy school traffic watching for kids - that sort of thing."
John Fox lives near the proposed facility and expressed some concerns with potential noise from the ambulance sirens particularly at night.
Wanke said they will do their best to keep the noise at a minimum as it just depends on the type of call they receive.
The commissioners voted unanimously to have a conditional use permit prepared.