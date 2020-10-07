NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission discussed a proposed event facility at its meeting Tuesday.
RE Properties requested a zoning change from light industrial to service commercial on property located at 1102 Riverside Boulevard, and a waiver on some of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River Overlay District requirements.
Scott Stevens spoke on behalf of the requests and said he’s seeking a waiver for both the landscape and signage stipulations.
"What I'm asking for on the landscape waiver is I've got 200 hedges and about 50 trees. The requirement is to have 119 trees."
Chairman Dan Spray expressed support with the waiver.
"The spirit of the overlay district is to get as many trees and greenery and shrubbery as we can on the property. Personally I feel like with what the applicant is done is in keeping with that spirit when considering the amount of concrete that we're requiring for parking. We're asking for a lot of trees but we're asking for a lot of concrete parking and it's really hard to put trees and concrete parking."
Stevens said he also would like to have signage that is larger than what’s included in the overlay district.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change and have a waiver written up to be discussed at a future meeting.