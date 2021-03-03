City of Norfolk

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended the preliminary plat for a new housing subdivision.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed the plat for The Pines Subdivision located north of Eisenhower Avenue from 43rd to 49th Street.

Steve Karmazin spoke on behalf of the request and said it will be split up into two phases for construction.

He said there are 22 lots included and will fulfill the acreage property need in that area of town.

The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the preliminary plat.

Tags

In other news

Madison County Courthouse to get rewired

Madison County Courthouse to get rewired

MADISON - Madison County is looking for a contractor to renovate and rewire the courthouse’s telecommunications room after authorization to advertise for bids was approved during the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Biden plan to distribute virus aid irks some governors

Biden plan to distribute virus aid irks some governors

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration’s plan to funnel more coronavirus aid into states with greater unemployment has irked governors with lower jobless rates, even though many have economies that weren’t hit as hard by the pandemic.