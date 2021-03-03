NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended the preliminary plat for a new housing subdivision.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed the plat for The Pines Subdivision located north of Eisenhower Avenue from 43rd to 49th Street.
Steve Karmazin spoke on behalf of the request and said it will be split up into two phases for construction.
He said there are 22 lots included and will fulfill the acreage property need in that area of town.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the preliminary plat.