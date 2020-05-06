NORFOLK - A conditional use permit is set to be prepared after recommendation from the Norfolk Planning Commission.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners heard a request from Western Engineering Company to operate an asphalt hot mix facility at 2102 East Eisenhower Avenue.
Calvin Davidson spoke on behalf of the request and said the facility would be used for road they were contracted to do by Madison County.
"We've leased some ground from Theisen Grading & Equipment. They're hoping to put an affordable asphalt plant in. It'd be a temporary site for the duration of the project which is probably in the two months time rage. We'd probably like to start piling aggregate the middle of May and we'd be done and gone by the end of July."
The commissioners voted unanimously to have a conditional use permit prepared for the asphalt facility.
The conditions will be read at the next meeting.
ALSO, the Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a zoning change..
Troy Schulz spoke on behalf of the request and said they’re requesting a change from multiple family residential to single family residential on property addressed as 405 North 37th Street.
Schulz said they would like to add a garage onto the property.
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the zoning change.