NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission denied a zoning change request that would make way for a new shop.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Ignacio Machuca with I & P Construction told the commissioners he’s requesting a change from single family residential to light industrial on property located in the southeast corner of Jackson Avenue and South Fifth Street.

Machuca said he wants to build a new shop for his construction business to house some equipment as well as some office space.

Many neighbors spoke in opposition of the change including Chris Claussen who said he doesn’t like the idea of a business outside his front window.

"Do we really want a business headed towards our parks? Do we really want the traffic down there? Do we really want a storage down there? It's always been residential (and) I think it oughta stay residential. I don't see why we need a business there the business district is over on Monroe."

Commissioner Kyle Deets agreed with the neighbors saying he doesn’t see a business fitting in the area.

Ultimately the commissioners voted to deny the zoning change by a vote of 6 to 1 with Commissioner Jacob Thone casting the sole yes vote.

