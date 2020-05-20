NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit that makes way for an asphalt hot-mix facility.
The facility was requested by Western Engineering Company and will be located at 2102 East Eisenhower Avenue.
Chairman Dan Spray went over the conditions for the one-year permit.
"Stockpiling of materials shall be conducted in such a way as not to contribute a hazard to any person or to adjoining properties. The conditional use permit shall be a personal privilege granted to the applicant and shall not be subject to transfer. Failure to observe and maintain the conditions and restrictions of the conditional use permit shall be considered a violation of the code of the City of Norfolk, Nebraska subject to penalty as provided herein, and maybe grounds for review of the permit."
Calvin Davidson spoke on behalf of the request at the last meeting, and said the portable asphalt plant is for Madison County area projects due to start mid-May concluding in July.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the permit.