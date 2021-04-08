NORFOLK - Climate control storage will soon be available in Norfolk after a vote by the planning commission.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved the creation of a conditional use permit for the storage of non-hazardous materials as an additional use on property addressed as 919 South 20th Street.
Chairman Dan Spray expressed support with the plans.
"I know there has been several people around town that have talked about climate control for a long time and there's just never really been a good place for it. My personal opinion is this is a large enough area, well positioned, and has freight doors. There's a lot of things going for it."
The commissioners voted unanimously to have the permit prepared.