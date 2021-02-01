LINCOLN - Gardeners can get a jumpstart on their garden this winter by planning it out.
Nebraska Extension Educator John Porter says garden planning is important, because each seed packet has different directions of when and where to plant as well as if it needs to be started indoors.
Porter says it’s also a good idea to plan out your garden space and where you’ll put seeds.
"Have a map of what you planted where for when you need to do crop rotation next year, because you don't want to plant your tomatoes in the same place for example. You can get yourself a nice notebook and use it from year to year."
Porter says you should plan out when vegetables will be ready to be picked so that way you’re not on vacation or gone.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.