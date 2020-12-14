Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A Plainview man was arrested Thursday after stealing gas in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, a customer had driven away without paying for gasoline they pumped.

The clerk provided a description of the vehicle and a license plate. Officers located the vehicle near 13th and Omaha and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Derrick Phillips, and a check of his license showed it was currently under revocation.

Phillips was placed under arrest for driving under revocation and transported to the Norfolk City Jail.

While conducting the book-in process, a gum wrapper fell from Phillips shorts onto the floor. Inside the gum wrapper was a white round pill that was identified as Buprenorphine a schedule III drug.

Phillips was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Small businesses counting on Nebraskans to shop local

Small businesses counting on Nebraskans to shop local

LYONS - Small businesses are counting on support from local shoppers this holiday season to stay in business and are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines to keep customers and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.