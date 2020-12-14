NORFOLK - A Plainview man was arrested Thursday after stealing gas in Norfolk.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, a customer had driven away without paying for gasoline they pumped.
The clerk provided a description of the vehicle and a license plate. Officers located the vehicle near 13th and Omaha and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as 25-year-old Derrick Phillips, and a check of his license showed it was currently under revocation.
Phillips was placed under arrest for driving under revocation and transported to the Norfolk City Jail.
While conducting the book-in process, a gum wrapper fell from Phillips shorts onto the floor. Inside the gum wrapper was a white round pill that was identified as Buprenorphine a schedule III drug.
Phillips was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.