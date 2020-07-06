STANTON - A former Pilger man is headed to jail after a probation violation.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 57-year-old Leland Heinhold has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for the violation.
He was arrested earlier for felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and given probation which he violated.
He was apprehended on an arrest warrant by the Sheriff's Office in Wisner earlier this year after attempting to flee and jumping out of a window of a residence he was hiding at.
Due to those violations, he was ordered to serve a prison sentence.