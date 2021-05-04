NORFOLK - A rural Pilger man with a U.S. District Court felony arrested warrant was apprehended by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the warrant was for being a felon in possession of a firearm and information received from the FBI was to consider him armed and dangerous.
Twenty eight-year-old Jose Garcia was taken into custody at a Norfolk business on east Highway 275 after being tracked to that location. Garcia was wanted on a federal indictment that was processed earlier this year by the FBI.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday evening of the warrant and was able to locate Garcia and arrest him without incident. A child with Garcia was taken into protective custody and returned to his mother.
Garcia has an extensive criminal history and was jailed pending his custody transfer to federal authorities.