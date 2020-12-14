PILGER - A Pilger couple was not injured after a house fire late Friday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to a 911 call of a house fully engulfed in flames and two people still believed to be inside the residence on 575th Avenue southeast of Pilger.
Unger says fortunately the couple inside was awaken by passerby’s, who were able to get them to exit the residence before it became fully engulfed.
Pilger Fire and Rescue responded and quickly asked for mutual aid from Wisner and Stanton Fire.
The residence burned for more than two hours before being brought under control and is a total loss.
No injuries were reported and fire crews remained on scene until early Saturday morning.