PIERCE - A Pierce man was arrested after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the stop in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old David Sehi, and a check of his license showed that it had been revoked. 

Sehi was placed under arrest for driving during revocation. 

In a subsequent search officers located a scale with white residue in the glove box of the vehicle.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.  He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

