PIERCE - A Pierce man was arrested after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer performed the stop in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue.
The driver was identified as 38-year-old David Sehi, and a check of his license showed that it had been revoked.
Sehi was placed under arrest for driving during revocation.
In a subsequent search officers located a scale with white residue in the glove box of the vehicle.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.