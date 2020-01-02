PIERCE - A trailer house located at the southwest corner of Pierce caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
According to Pierce Fire Chief Steve Dolesh, arriving crews encountered heavy smoke.
Firefighters made entry into the house and discovered the fire in the kitchen which had extended to the attic.
The fire was controlled within 20 minutes and crews were on scene for approximately four hours.
Dolesh says they don’t know the cause of the fire yet, but it originated at the stove.
There were no injuries and damage costs are currently unknown.
Plainview and Hadar Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid along with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Black Hills Energy.