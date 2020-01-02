House Fire 01-02-20
Courtesy of: Norfolk Daily News and Aaron Beckman

PIERCE - A trailer house located at the southwest corner of Pierce caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pierce Fire Chief Steve Dolesh, arriving crews encountered heavy smoke.

Firefighters made entry into the house and discovered the fire in the kitchen which had extended to the attic.

The fire was controlled within 20 minutes and crews were on scene for approximately four hours.

Dolesh says they don’t know the cause of the fire yet, but it originated at the stove.

There were no injuries and damage costs are currently unknown.

Plainview and Hadar Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid along with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Black Hills Energy.  

Tags

In other news

Regulators to review handling of water problem at nuke plant

BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors plan to review how well a Nebraska nuclear power plant handled a water service safety problem blamed on a silt buildup from the Missouri River.The river overwhelmed levees along its length last spring. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a new…

Teachers renew push to get protections from unruly students

Teachers renew push to get protections from unruly students

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A group representing Nebraska public-school teachers is pushing once again for a state law that would allow educators to physically restrain violent students who pose an imminent threat.The Nebraska State Education Association released a survey of its members Thursday in…

Suspect arrested in fatal Seward County stabbing

UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues.The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees …