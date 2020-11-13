LINCOLN - Fall is a great time to get cattle into picked corn fields which can provide them with valuable grazing feed.
Nebraska Extension Beef Systems Specialist Mary Drewnowski says to determine how long you should leave cattle in a field, consider what’s available to them and how many cows will be in the field.
Drewnowski says cows will start eating leftover corn first, then corn stalks and maybe cob.
She says getting out and scouting the field periodically is important to determine when to move your cattle.
"If it rains while the cattle are out grazing, they might trample a lot of the forage into the ground and you may need to move them sooner than you wanted to. Wind can also play a factor and blow away some of the nutrients like husks."
