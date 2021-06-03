NORFOLK - An afternoon disturbance led to an arrest Wednesday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were informed a male and female were in a vehicle and the male had attempted to pull a female out of the vehicle near 13th and Omaha Avenue.
The car was currently parked at a business in the 1000 block of South 13th Street. When officers arrived they had contact with the male who was identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Frerichs.
As Frerichs was walking toward the officer, the officer observed he had two knives. The officer asked to search him and he consented.
The officer recovered methamphetamine along with a glass pipe that also tested positive for methamphetamine from him.
He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.