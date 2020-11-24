NORFOLK - To entice more people to go hunting over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, hundreds of pheasants are being released at various wildlife management areas throughout the state.
Lucas Negus, Northeast District Manager of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says a few WMA’s pheasants are being released at in Northeast Nebraska include Oak Valley in Madison County, Powder Creek in Dixon County and Wilkinson in Platte County.
Negus says overall, the pheasant hunting season has been going well this year.
"Folks are finding CRP that wasn't hayed and some other good hunting spots. Guys and gals are finding not only pheasants, but quail too. Releasing these birds gives the people that don't get out that often a place to go where they know they can see a few birds."
Negus says it depends on the size of the WMA, but around 200 to 400 birds are released at each one.
To view a map of the pheasant release sites visit OutdoorNebraska.Gov.