LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has announced some more loosened restrictions for Nebraska
During a press conference at the Capitol Thursday Ricketts said phase two will begin June 1st and include 89 of the state’s 93 counties. Dakota, Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick Counties will begin phase one.
Ricketts said you now won’t have to quarantine after out of state travel.
He said bars will be able to reopen June 1st under the same rules that apply to restaurants.
"They can be at 25 people or 50 percent of the rated occupancy. People and tables will need to be six feet apart. Patrons will have to be seated at tables and you will not be able to consume food at the bar seating area. Servers will also be wearing masks and there will need to be a six feet distance between entertainers."
Ricketts said they will allow tennis, golf, and rodeo to take place as well.
He says weddings and funerals can be open to 25 people or 50 percent of rated occupancy along with school gyms.
Ricketts said the types of events or venues that will continue to be prohibited through June 30th are parades, carnivals, midways, dances, street dances, and beer gardens.
More information can be found on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.