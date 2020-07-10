NORFOLK - Phase two of the Braasch Avenue Reconstruction Project kicks off next week.
Norfolk staff engineer John Cahill says Braasch Avenue from 3rd to 5th Street will be closed for about three months.
Cahill says utility work will begin Monday, and access to properties along Braasch will be maintained.
"The new street that's going in is actually going to be a little more narrow (sic) than the existing street out there. So we will be able to maintain access to those businesses on the north and south side with the existing pavement similar to what you saw on phase one. We have some homes down there by 1st Street that we were able to leave that existing road in as long as possible."
Cahill says phase 1 of the project from 1st to 3rd Street is being prepared for new concrete paving which is expected to be placed in the next two weeks.
He encourages you to drive safe when in the area especially if you use the alley.