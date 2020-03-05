LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposed ballot measure is planned to create an independent citizens commission to oversee redistricting of Nebraska's congressional and state legislative districts.
The group Nebraskans for Independent Redistricting says it had filed paperwork Thursday to begin the process for the petition drive.
It would establishes a nine-member commission to determine district lines for the U.S. House of Representatives and the Nebraska Legislature.
It would bar lobbyists, elected officials, party leaders, current and former political candidates from serving on the commission, as well as members of their immediate families.
Senators have repeatedly rejected efforts to create an independent commission.