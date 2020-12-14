NORFOLK - It’s almost that time of the year to register for pesticide applicator license renewal.
Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, & Antelope Counties Wayne Ohnesorg says this needs to be done every three years for both commercial and non-commercial licenses.
Ohnesorg says non-commercial applicators are those who only apply pesticides as part on their job on property that is owned by their employer.
He says commercial applicators are paid to apply any pesticide to another individual’s property for hire.
He adds pesticide trainings will soon be scheduled and space is far more limited this year due to COVID-19, so you’re encouraged to register as soon as possible.
For more information go to PestEd.UNL.EDU.