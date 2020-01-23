AUSTIN TX - Ag Secretary Perdue says farmers WILL be getting more Market Facilitation Program payments soon.
Perdue confirmed what President Trump told Farm Bureau members Sunday night that the payments are forthcoming, “The third tranche is assured. I can’t give you the date. It will be imminent, but you can define that any way you want in Washington, D.C. We hope sooner rather than later.”
Because of the phase one trade deal signing with China, Perdue says the administration hopes and expects China’s agreement to buy more U.S. ag products will develop soon enough that another MFP won’t be needed in 2020, “It is expected that the trade won’t start right away. You’ll see it build into a crescendo. It may be this summer or the fall when we really see the full benefit of that $40-to-$50-Billion dollars.”
Perdue addressed Farm Bureau delegates at their closing session on Monday – Members take up policy Tuesday.