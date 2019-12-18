Perdue says China agreement will level the playing field

OMAHA - Tariffs have received most of the attention, but another key aspect of the phase one trade agreement with China could be a reduction in longstanding non-tariff trade barriers, including restrictions on U.S. beef, dairy, and biotech products.
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue, speaking at the Farmer2Farmer Conference in Omaha last week, said removal of those barriers would help level the playing field with export competitors and allow the U.S. to recapture some of its lost market share in China.
“If we’re allowed to compete fairly and favorably in the world trade, I think we can certainly compete with our South American neighbors, or anywhere in the world,” Perdue said. “That’s been the challenge—our farmers have suffered the protectionist wall, while China has been courting Brazil and others through infrastructure and other promises. But I can assure you, if we get a fair, level playing field, we can get the markets back.”
Perdue said the U.S. needs to be cautious about once again, becoming too reliant on the Chinese market.
He said there are numerous other countries the U.S. can build trading relationships with.