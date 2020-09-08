LINCOLN - U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says rules for the next round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments will be announced later this week.
Perdue, who was at the University of Nebraska’s Innovation Campus in Lincoln Friday said CFAP2 will address cattle producer concerns about the April 15th cutoff date in CFAP1.
“There was kind of a cliff drop-off over the April 15th date. The initial CFAP of the 16 billion in direct payment went through April 15th and it was a huge difference between whether you sold your cattle inventory prior to April 15th or afterwards. This CFAP2 will help to smooth that out.”
Perdue said Congress replenished the Commodity Credit Corporation fund at $14 billion and that’s what CFAP2 will utilize.
He said CFAP2 won’t include payments to biofuel producers.