National Weather Service
Courtesy of: WHTC.com

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Two people were rescued from a cabin near Fremont after flood waters from the Platte River surrounded the building.

Dodge County officials say the two people were rescued around 8 p.m. Saturday after the cabin was surrounded by water that was more than 4 feet deep.

Both people rescued from the cabin were taken to a hospital in good condition. Dodge County officials say ice jams along the Platte River caused the flooding southwest of the city of Fremont.

The National Weather Service says river levels along the Platte may fluctuate by 1-to-2 feet as ice moves downstream through Dodge, Douglas and Saunders counties. 

Tags

In other news

Driver dies after two vehicles collide in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One person died and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural Lancaster County.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in an area just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 43 and Pella Road.The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says two vehic…

Juvenile facilities in Nebraska rocked by violence, escapes

Juvenile facilities in Nebraska rocked by violence, escapes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two state-run homes for Nebraska’s high-risk juvenile offenders are facing new scrutiny after a string of high-profile escapes and violence, including an outburst that sent two employees to the hospital after a group of boys beat them with pieces of a metal bed frame.

Woman quarantined in Nebraska tests negative for COVID-19

Woman quarantined in Nebraska tests negative for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hospital officials say an evacuee from the virus zone in China being held in quarantine in Nebraska who had developed a mild cough has tested negative for a new virus that has infected more than 67,000 people globally.