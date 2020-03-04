OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two more Americans who was exposed to a new virus on a cruise ship have been released from quarantine at an Omaha hospital.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center said Wednesday that two more patients have been cleared to leave quarantine by testing negative for COVID-19.
Five other people left quarantine at the Omaha hospital earlier this week.
Eight more people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan earlier this month remain at the Omaha hospital.
All of those patients must test negative for COVID-19 three times, 24 hours apart, before they can be released.