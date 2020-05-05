OMAHA - Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in the community, but a lot of them are struggling during this coronavirus pandemic.
To support them, you’re encouraged to take part in Giving Tuesday Now Tuesday, a national day of giving to nonprofits.
Kelly Koepsell, Director of Membership and Operations at the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands says they’ve done two polls asking nonprofits if they’ve been affected by COVID-19 and if they are, what is being impacted.
"Around 60 percent of the nonprofit's that responded said they were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was very interesting in the second pulse poll, we saw a larger number being effected by COVID-19, but we saw a differentiation between how the nonprofits were being affected."
Koepsell says nonprofits aren’t getting as many donations and they’ve had to step up their efforts to help those that they serve due to the virus.
For more information visit NonprofitAM.Org.