Fatal Accident

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four people died in two different crashes in eastern Nebraska Sunday on snowy roads.

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed between Omaha and Lincoln for several hours after a multiple vehicle crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Ashland Fire Department says two people died at the scene of the I-80 crash near Ashland Sunday, and three other people were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

In a separate incident, the Sarpy County Sheriff's office said two people died when two vehicles collided on southbound Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge.

Tags

In other news

New 450-bed homeless shelter now open in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new $18 million homeless shelter opened in Omaha last week with beds for as many as 450 people.The new Siena Francis House shelter was built on the site of a former salvage yard in north downtown Omaha. Officials say the new 43,000-square-foot building will be better abl…

4 people die in two different snowy eastern Nebraska crashes

4 people die in two different snowy eastern Nebraska crashes

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four people died in two different crashes in eastern Nebraska Sunday on snowy roads.Westbound Interstate 80 was closed between Omaha and Lincoln for several hours after a multiple vehicle crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.The Ashland Fire Depar…

Want to learn how to ice fish? Agency sets several events

Want to learn how to ice fish? Agency sets several events

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — People can learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up some tips from experienced anglers during several January events.The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says classroom instruction for beginners is scheduled Jan. 6 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Cen…

2 killed, 2 critically injured in vehicle crash in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people are dead and two others are critically injured after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed left the roadway. It struck a tree and then hit a retaining wall.Authorities …

Man nabbed in sex-trafficking sting gets prison sentence

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man who thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl at an Iowa motel for sex has been sentenced to three years in prison.A  federal judge sentenced John Daniel Nielsen for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.The 40-year-old Omaha man was sw…

Classes set for people who want to learn how to hunt turkeys

Classes set for people who want to learn how to hunt turkeys

HEBRON, Neb. (AP) — A noncredit course of instruction has been scheduled at a southeast Nebraska junior college for people who want to learn how to hunt turkeys.Nebraska Game and Parks Commission professionals and local hunting experts will be teaching at the Southeast Community College camp…