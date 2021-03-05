NORFOLK - Penro Construction in Pender has won a national award for its work on the Braasch Avenue reconstruction project in Norfolk.
Penro was the Overall Top Jobs winner in the annual project competition conducted by the National Utility Contractors Association at its convention in Naples, Florida.
Director of Communications for NUCA Robert Baylor tells News Talk WJAG, what their members recognized in the project was the ability to overcome all of the difficulties.
"Having the project done last year they ran into the problems of scheduling the work during COVID and having to provide 24/7 access to residences and businesses. They also overcame some of the poor soil conditions in the area and also schedule the work phases and their subcontractors work to meet the project timeline without any job site injuries or safety issues. Most of all, they were able to finish in December at the project end when it was scheduled."
NUCA CEO Doug Carlson said Penro’s work on the project required a significant amount of coordination and communication with the various stakeholders to meet all of the parameters required for success.