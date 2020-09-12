PILGER - A Pender man arrested on a DWI charge nearly a month ago was once again arrested early Saturday morning.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 28-year-old Dustin Schlote was arrested on felony DWI charges after he was observed driving left of center and on the shoulder on Highway 275 near Pilger.
Schlote was found to be intoxicated and was booked on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated-3rd offense (above .150% BAC.), driving during revocation and a probation violation.
He is currently out on a cash bond for a previous third offense DWI, from when he was arrested on August 14th by the Sheriff’s office on Highway 275 near Norfolk.
Schlote tested over twice the legal limit when he was given a chemical test.
He remains in jail pending the setting of a new bond by a judge.