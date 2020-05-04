STANTON - A man who escaped from the Pender Jail has been sentenced in Stanton County District Court to numerous years behind bars.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger 27-year-old Cody Murphree formerly of Pilger was sentenced to four to eight years in prison on possession of a stolen firearm by a felon.
He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office last year following a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant at his residence in Pilger where two stolen firearms and methamphetamine was recovered.
He also faces additional felony charges following his March escape from the Thurston County Jail and subsequent assault of two people in Stanton using a firearm with 29-year-old Derek Pederson of Laurel who remains in custody in Iowa pending extradition back to Nebraska.