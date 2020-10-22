NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2021 campaign is underway and one of the 23 organizations supported by your contributions helps individuals with mental health and substance use challenges.
The Connection Project in Norfolk is a fairly new organization and executive director Tommy Newcombe says they’re a peer run program.
"When I say peer run that means that everyone from our board of directors, myself, and all of our members are people that have lived experience with mental health and addiction challenges. Basically we're just an open space for coffee and conversation, people to explore crisis, and to come in and go to workshops and groups."
Newcombe says the United Way plays a big role for the organization from helping provide the resources to connecting them to the community in general.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.