NORFOLK - A man was hospitalized and cited after attempting to cross a busy Norfolk street Monday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, the injury accident occurred at the 900 block of South 13th Street as a pedestrian was attempting to cross 13th Street from east to west.
The pedestrian crossed the two northbound lanes and was walking west in the middle turning lane. There was a south bound semi tractor-trailer in the inside lane. The pedestrian didn’t stop walking and walked into the side of the passing semi-trailer.
The pedestrian was identified as 47-year-old Joshua Lyons. He suffered a non-life threatening, moderate, head injury and was treated at Faith Regional
Health Services.
Lyons was issued a citation for a pedestrian violation. Alcohol was identified as a contributing factor.