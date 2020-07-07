WASHINGTON, D.C. - Both chambers of Congress have voted to extend the application period for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which is good news for farmers.
The deadline to apply for paycheck protection was June 30, but Congress extended the application window into early August.
RJ Karney, Director of Congressional Relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation says the program has benefited some farmers and ranchers, as long as they were able to get a loan from the program.
He says PPP needs to reach a lot more farmers and ranchers to benefit agriculture.
“According to the SBA data, a meager 1.5 percent of approved funding has gone to the agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting sectors combined. AFBF is working with Congress and the administration on changes that will allow more farmers and ranchers to participate in the program, especially since $130 billion remains in the program.”
Karney says producers are encouraged to take advantage of the program because even as the economy gradually begins to reopen, farmers and ranchers continue to encounter enormous volatility within the markets.