NORFOLK -A remembrance ceremony took place Wednesday at the Wesley Center of Norfolk to observe Patriot Day.
Norfolk’s first responders, the American Legion Riders, and military veterans gathered at the playground with the children to honor the lives lost during 9/11.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller spoke during the event and told those in attendance as the years continue to pass it’s important to never forget September 11, 2001.
"We lost 23 police officers from the New York Police Department, 37 Port Authority Police Officers, and 343 firefighters during the initial event. While we focus on that along with the 3,000 people that died that day, the tragic events continue on. We continue to lose police and firefighters and first responders to illnesses they obtained during 9/11."
"The other thing we have to remember is that the war is continued in the military as over 7,000 military members have been lost fighting the war on terror since 9/11."
Organizer Brenda Kropf said the ceremony is a way for the children to learn about the events that took place 18 years ago.