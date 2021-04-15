LINCOLN - The keyword for spring lawn care is patience according to a Nebraska Extension turf grass specialist.
Bill Kreuser says letting the grass grow without fertilizers, pesticides, and mowing for the time being will benefit it in the long run.
Kreuser says ideally, you should mow when the grass is four and a half inches tall and cut it down to three inches.
"In the summertime an ideal growth rate would be about once a week. So you want to be growing about one and a half new inches of grass a week, but when it's the spring it takes time for grass to grow. It might be two to three weeks between those first mowings and then later in the spring, the grass will grow like crazy and you might need to mow more than weekly."
Kreuser says fertilizing won’t do much good now as it will sit in the soil and then when the grass is ready to grow, it’s going to grow so fast you won’t be able to keep up with your mowing requirements.
He says you should also wait to aerate your lawn until the grass is thick enough.