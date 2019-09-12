NORFOLK - Raising health awareness for the community of all ages is the goal for the PATCH Health Fair set for this weekend.
One of the organizers Heather Claussen says the health fair is offering different screenings that range from vision to spine.
Claussen says the main draw is the discounted lab work offered.
She says a normal $650 lab will only cost $40 for the general public.
Claussen adds a number of presentations will be be taking place throughout the event as well.
She says Saturday is kids’ day with a variety of activities planned.
It’s set for all day Friday 7:00 to 5:30 and Saturday 7:00 to noon at the Cox Activities Center on the campus of Northeast Community College.