LINCOLN - The Nebraska Passport Program is seeing success with over 130 travelers completing all stops in the first two months.
Coordinator Madison Johnson says the program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and small businesses.
Johnson says due to COVID-19 some changes had to be made, but overall it’s a great year for the program.
"You really can travel to your comfort level. If you live in a community and you want to stay in your community you can go within 45 miles of your home and visit the passport stops. If you're really itching to get out you can visit all 70. You can social distance, you can wear masks, you can do whatever you need to do to feel comfortable, and it's just a way for people to scratch that travel itch if your summer vacations had to be canceled."
Johnson says the program has also helped the small businesses get a jump-start after being closed due to the pandemic.
You can get a copy of a passport at NebraskaPassport.com. The program runs to October 31.