LINCOLN - The Nebraska Passport Program was very successful last year according to a new study done by Dean Runyan Associates.
Madison Johnson, Passport Coordinator with the Nebraska Tourism Commission said the five month program generated $23.7 million in traveler spending and $1.9 million in state and local tax revenue.
Johnson said the businesses loved the added foot traffic.
"For the most part, depending on what part of the state your in, you will get about 500 to 600 additional people into your business every month. For the 2020 Passport Program alone I had about 350 applications from businesses to be a part of the program. It was a lot to go through and I'm excited to announce those soon."
Johnson said for every dollar Nebraska Tourism invested in the program, $150 was generated in traveler spending and $12.30 was generated in tax revenue.
She said the 2020 Passport Program is in the planning stages, but Passport booklets can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.Com.