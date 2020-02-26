NORFOLK - Meridian Clinical Research in Norfolk is looking for participants to take part in an RSV vaccine study.
Dr. Charles Harper says the study is looking for adults between the age of 18 and 75.
Dr. Harper says the RSV virus is an upper respiratory illness and the symptoms can be flu like.
He says clinical research helps develop better treatments for patients in Norfolk and for people worldwide.
"We're looking for people that do have flu like symptoms, but negative for the flu. This doesn't work on the flu virus, but if you're negative for the flu ans still have symptoms that's who we're looking for."
Dr. Harper says compensation for time and travel is available to those who qualify.
If you or someone you know is interested stop by the Meridian Clinical Research offices.